Amendment One on December ballot could impact who votes

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Early voting is underway for the Dec. 10th election and many of you are asking what is the focus of Louisiana Amendment One.

Amendment One deals with whether non U.S. citizens can vote in Louisiana. While it may seem like that’s already spelled out in Louisiana law, some argue there’s a loophole that needs to be closed.

If you plan on heading to the polls for the December election, Amendment 1 on the ballot allows voters to decide who gets to vote.

It reads: “Do you support an amendment to provide that no person who is not a citizen of the United States shall be allowed to register and vote in this state? (Amends Article I, Section 10)”

If passed, the measure would require voters who register in Louisiana to also be citizens of the United States.

Currently the constitution only bans those declared mentally incompetent, in prison, or convicted of a felony from voting.

Election code also requires people to attest that they are U.S. citizens when registering.

Some lawmakers call the amendment unnecessary, saying it’s impossible for someone to be a citizen of Louisiana and not a citizen of the United States.

However, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said that’s not true. Any Louisiana resident is considered a state citizen even if they aren’t a U.S. citizen.

In fact, according to Ballotpedia, there are 15 municipalities across the country where non U.S. citizens have been allowed to vote in local elections.

Ardoin said Amendment One would plug any possible loophole and leave no room for misinterpretation.

There are two other amendments on the ballot this December:

Amendment Two would require Louisiana senate confirmation of the governor’s appointees to the state civil service commission.

Amendment Three would require Louisiana senate confirmation of the governor’s appointees to the state police commission.

