SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 27, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 27, 2022.
Harry Lee Pendleton II, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; expired registration plate; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies.
Daisy Rain Shillow, 19, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Juston Marlin Poullard, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice.
Harry Bert Thornton Jr., 46, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice.
Frank Stephen Maybee, 25, Vinton: Domestic abuse.
Dana Trey Morgan, 24, Westlake: Battery of a dating partner.
Harris James Boudreaux, 42, Ragley: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies.
Joshua Blane Cormier, 38, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; possession of a Schedule II drug; out of state detainer.
Deanna Theresa Lonidier, 38, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; domestic abuse; out-of-state detainer.
Megan Lynn Schexnider, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $1,000; possession of stolen things under $25,000; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; resisting an officer by flight.
