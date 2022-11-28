Sulphur man accused of causing skull fracture, brain bleed in 17-month-old

50/50 Thursdays
By KPLC Digital Team
Nov. 28, 2022
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man is accused of causing a skull fracture and a brain bleed in a 17-month-old child.

Logan R. Gauthier, 25, of Sulphur, was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on one count of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. His bond is set at $225,000.

Deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a local hospital on Nov. 14 about a 17-month-old child with a brain bleed, according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Vincent said the child was transported to a hospital out of town, where it was learned the child also sustained a skull fracture.

Gauthier initially gave detectives conflicting stories on how the child was injured, but later told them he was responsible for causing the injuries, Vincent said.

Judge Tony Fazzio signed a warrant for Gauthier’s arrest on Nov. 21.

