Operation Santa looking for volunteers

USPS Operation Santa
USPS Operation Santa
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The United States Postal Service is announcing its yearly call for volunteers to help with Operation Santa.

Volunteers are needed to assist Santa’s elves by adopting letters to Santa sent in by children all over the country. But you don’t have to do it alone, businesses and other organizations can also get into the spirit of the season by creating teams to adopt letters.

To register as a volunteer visit the USPS Operation Santa website HERE.

Letters will be available for adoption from Nov. 28 through Dec. 19.

You can find more information on Operation Santa HERE and Santa’s helpers are available to answer questions at operationsanta@usps.gov.

