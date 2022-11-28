McNeese Choir holds “A Seasonal Celebration” concert
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese State University Choirs Program will be holding its winter concert tonight, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.
“A Seasonal Celebration” will feature the Concert Chorale, Chamber Singers, and a host of collaborative instrumentalists.
The free concert will begin at 7 p.m. in the Tritico Theatre.
If possible, attendees are asked to please bring an unwrapped gift as a donation to Southwest Louisiana Toys for Tots.
