McNeese Choir holds “A Seasonal Celebration” concert

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese State University Choirs Program will be holding its winter concert tonight, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.

“A Seasonal Celebration” will feature the Concert Chorale, Chamber Singers, and a host of collaborative instrumentalists.

The free concert will begin at 7 p.m. in the Tritico Theatre.

If possible, attendees are asked to please bring an unwrapped gift as a donation to Southwest Louisiana Toys for Tots.

