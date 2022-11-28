50/50 Thursdays
McNeese Choir holds “A Seasonal Celebration” concert

McNeese Choir holds "A Seasonal Celebration" concert
McNeese Choir holds “A Seasonal Celebration” concert(McNeese State University Choirs)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese State University Choirs Program will be holding its winter concert tonight, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.

“A Seasonal Celebration” will feature the Concert Chorale, Chamber Singers, and a host of collaborative instrumentalists.

The free concert will begin at 7 p.m. in the Tritico Theatre.

If possible, attendees are asked to please bring an unwrapped gift as a donation to Southwest Louisiana Toys for Tots.

