Mauna Loa eruption migrates to northeast rift zone; officials say no current threat to the public

HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK (HawaiiNewsNow) - After 38 years of silence, Mauna Loa — the largest active volcano in the world — is erupting.

Scientists at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the eruption began at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday in Mokuaweoweo, the summit caldera of the volcano.

USGS webcams at the summit clearly showed a long fissure erupting fountains of lava which was spreading along the caldera floor.

As of this time, no evacuations have been issued.

But Hawaii County opened shelters, in Kau at the Robert Herkes Gymnasium in Pahala, and at the Old Airport Gymnasium (Kailua Park) in Kailua-Kona after reports that residents were self-evacuating from the South Kona coast.

Officials say the eruption has been largely contained to the summit caldera, reports say it has now migrated to a rift zone on the northeast side.

There is concern that if the lava flow migrates to rift zones — or cracks in the mountain — it could pose more risk to populated areas. Officials say no downslope communities are under threat.

“It spilt out this morning, but It’s still far away,” Community Organizer Ikaika Marzo said. “It’s in the Pohakuloa Training Area and there’s a flat area between Mauna Kea and Mauna it looks like its going into that area. And probably hopefully it fizzles out.”

Marzo is well-known across Hawaii Island for playing a key role in organizing community efforts in the wake of the 2018 Kilauea eruption.

Autoplay Caption

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency says Hawaii Volcano Observatory received some reports of lava overflowing into the southwest portion on the Mauna Loa caldera, but at this point there are no indications that it threatens populated areas.

As of 5:30 a.m. all HIDOE campuses on Hawaii Island will be on Monday, as the department continues to monitor the potential impacts of the Mauna Loa eruption.

Residents at risk for Mauna Loa lava flows are being told to review preparedness plans and check with Hawaii County Civil Defense for further guidance.

Scientists said winds may carry volcanic gas, and possibly fine ash and Pele’s hair downwind.

The National Weather Service has issued an ashfall advisory for the Big Island.

Officials urge those with respiratory sensitivities to take extra precautions to minimize exposure. NWS says falling volcanic ash and debris can cause can also render engines or electronics inoperative.

This has also caused some flight delays and cancelations. Southwest Airlines said 10 flights to and from Hilo airport have been canceled.

“Based on past events, the early stages of a Mauna Loa eruption can be very dynamic and the location and advance of lava flows can change rapidly,” the USGS said in a news release.

“If the eruption remains in Mokuaweoweo, lava flows will most likely be confined within the caldera walls,” the release said. “However, if the eruptive vents migrate outside its walls, lava flows may move rapidly downslope.”

The 13,681-foot volcano had shown increased earthquake activity in the last several weeks, leading many to believe that an eruption could happen sooner, rather than later.

The last time Mauna Loa erupted was in 1984. That eruption also began within the Mokuaweoweo summit caldera, but eruptive fissures migrated rapidly down the volcano’s southwest rift zone.

Fissures eventually opened on the mountain’s northeast rift zone, sending lava flows snaking toward the Hilo area. However, none of the flows reached the outskirts of Hilo by the time the eruption ended, about 20 days after it began.

The USGS said it is working closely with its emergency management partners, and will conduct aerial surveys as soon as possible to get further information on the eruption and possible hazards. However, those surveys may be hampered by weather conditions, as the summit area is under a winter weather advisory through Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.