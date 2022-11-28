50/50 Thursdays
LDWF to sell commercial fishing licenses at Lake Charles office

The Louisiana Department and Development licensing staff will offer commercial license sales at their Lake Charles office on Monday, December 5, and Tuesday, December 6.
By Jakob Evans
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department and Development licensing staff is selling commercial fishing licenses at their Lake Charles office on Monday, December 5, and Tuesday, December 6.

The office will be open from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m at 1025 Tom Watson Rd., in Lake Charles.

Acceptable forms of payment will include personal checks, cashier’s checks, money orders, and cash. To avoid processing delays, customers purchasing licenses are asked to bring their license renewal notices with them.

First-time applicants can apply by mail or in person. When applying in person you must provide the following:

  • Resident applicants must provide proof of residency such as a Louisiana driver’s license, (held continuously for 12 months) voter’s registration, vehicle registration and state income tax.
  • Non-resident applicants must provide proof of residency from their domiciliary state, such as a driver’s license, voter’s registration, vehicle registration and state income tax.
  • Applicants applying for a license in a business name must provide documentation showing proof of valid federal tax ID# assigned to the business name and proof of authorized signature, or an occupational license will be required.

