La. Senator Bill Cassidy blasts Trump over dinner with “anti-Semites”

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., speaks to reporters amid continuing talks around the $1 trillion...
Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., speaks to reporters amid continuing talks around the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)(Amanda Andrade-Rhoades | AP)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - La. Senator Bill Cassidy made a statement on Twitter condemning Trump for hosting a dinner with “anti-Semites”.

“President Trump hosting racist antisemites for dinner encourages other racist antisemites,” Cassidy Tweeted. “These attitudes are immoral and should not be entertained. This is not the Republican party.”

