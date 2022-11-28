La. Senator Bill Cassidy blasts Trump over dinner with “anti-Semites”

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - La. Senator Bill Cassidy made a statement on Twitter condemning Trump for hosting a dinner with “anti-Semites”.

“President Trump hosting racist antisemites for dinner encourages other racist antisemites,” Cassidy Tweeted. “These attitudes are immoral and should not be entertained. This is not the Republican party.”

