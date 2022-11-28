La. Senator Bill Cassidy blasts Trump over dinner with “anti-Semites”
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - La. Senator Bill Cassidy made a statement on Twitter condemning Trump for hosting a dinner with “anti-Semites”.
“President Trump hosting racist antisemites for dinner encourages other racist antisemites,” Cassidy Tweeted. “These attitudes are immoral and should not be entertained. This is not the Republican party.”
Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.