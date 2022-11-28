50/50 Thursdays
Donations now being accepted at Sam's, Prien Lake Mall and Wal Mart stores
Donations now being accepted at Sam's, Prien Lake Mall and Wal Mart stores(KPLC)
By Mari Wilson
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

KPLC’s Community Christmas and the Salvation Army Angel Tree are now collecting donations to provide gifts and food for hundreds of local families in need.

Angel Trees and donation boxes are set up at the Prien Lake Mall, Sam’s Club, and area Wal Mart stores. Pick an angel off the tree to help an individual child or senior citizen, or simply drop an new, unwrapped gift into one of our collection boxes.

If you’d rather leave the shopping to us, you can send a check made out to KPLC’S Community Christmas and mail it to 320 Division Street, Lake Charles, LA 70602.

Our collections period will end December 10th.

KPLC’s Community Christmas is sponsored by Rouses Markets.

