FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms Tuesday could be strong at times

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
What we're tracking for Tuesday
What we're tracking for Tuesday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Amazing weather continues through our Monday with temperatures warming into the 70s after a chillier start to the day with widespread 40s before sunrise. This magnificent feel will continue this evening, so it’ll be a great night to get outside and do some walking and enjoying the outdoors as temperatures fall into the 60s after sunset.

Scattered storms throughout the day Tuesday
Scattered storms throughout the day Tuesday

A few showers will begin to be possible after midnight as a warm front lifts up over the area. This will keep scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast most of the day tomorrow as they develop off and on, well ahead of an approaching cold front set to arrive late tomorrow night. As the day wears on, a few storms could be strong to severe with hail and damaging winds being the primary threats. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out but that threat is low. Rainfall totals will average around one half of an inch.

Severe Threat Tuesday
Severe Threat Tuesday

Unlike some systems that bring a squall line of storms through and then the rain is done, tomorrow will be a little different with off and on scattered thunderstorms throughout most of the entire day, with breaks at times. Therefore the timeline of when expect the stronger storms will be a bit more drawn out as well. 8:00 a.m. through midnight will be a rough timeline of when storms could develop that turn severe, but again, it won’t be storming that entire time.

Front arrives late Tuesday night
Front arrives late Tuesday night

Once the front moves through late Tuesday night, showers and thunderstorms come to an end with the severe threat over with likely before midnight. Clouds will gradually clear out through the day Wednesday as brisk northwesterly winds drive in some cooler air for a couple of days. Highs Wednesday and Thursday drop back into the 60s with lows a couple of nights in the 40s.

We sharply turn warmer again by the weekend with highs back in the upper 70s and only a slight chance of rain Saturday and Sunday.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

