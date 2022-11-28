Dredging in the Calcasieu River Dec. 1-10

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Coast Guard is urging mariners to be aware of dredging on the Calcasieu River beginning next month.

Dredging will begin Dec. 1 and continue through Dec. 10 at Phillips 66 Clifton Ridge Marine Terminal at mile marker 27 on the west bank of the Calcasieu River.

The Coast Guard says status updates can be found through Matthews Brothers Dredging at 228-224-7395 or through Grand Ann Tug at 228-363-5320. The contractor will be monitoring VHF channels 13 and 16.

