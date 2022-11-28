Accident at PCA mill in DeRidder under investigation

50/50 Thursdays
By Jillian Corder
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident at PCA in DeRidder.

According to Sheriff Mark Herford, very little is known at this time but he confirmed a man was injured between a truck and trailer.

He said the man was alert when he was taken to a hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

Herford also said the man is not an employee of PCA.

PCA was fined $2.5 million in 2017 when three workers were killed in an explosion at the DeRidder mill.

