2022 SWLA Christmas Events

Southwest Louisiana, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana community is invited to attend the 2022 Christmas events.

If you have any Christmas events you’d like added to the list please e-mail the event details to news@kplctv.com.

Allen Parish

TBD

Calcasieu Parish

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 30

Dequincy Chambers Holiday Market and KCS Holiday Express arrives at the DeQuincy Railroad Museum: 4 p.m., I arrives at the DeQuincy Railroad Museum: 4 p.m., I NFO

THURSDAY, DEC. 1

Westlake Police Department Toy Drive , Dec. 1 - 20, 2405 Guillory St. in Westlake. , Dec. 1 - 20, 2405 Guillory St. in Westlake. INFO

Holiday Grab and Go Craft Bags, Dec. 1 - 15, Moss Bluff Library. , Dec. 1 - 15, Moss Bluff Library. INFO

SATURDAY, DEC. 3

The Grinch Takes Over Fideaux Fields in Sulphur: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m., 900 W. Parish Road. Hosted by SPAR. 12 p.m. - 2 p.m., 900 W. Parish Road. Hosted by SPAR. INFO

Christmas Under the Oaks in Sulphur: 3 p.m., 923 Ruth St. 3 p.m., 923 Ruth St. INFO

Breakfast with Santa: 9-11 a.m., Prien Lake Mall. 9-11 a.m., Prien Lake Mall. INFO

HoHoHo on the Bayou : 9 a.m.-noon, 3741 Nelson Rd. INFO

DeQuincy Christmas Parade: 10 a.m., 3rd St. : 10 a.m., 3rd St. INFO

SATURDAY, DEC. 10

Christmas Round the Cabin: 10 a.m.- 7 p.m., 628 N Railroad Ave. : 10 a.m.- 7 p.m., 628 N Railroad Ave. INFO

Cameron Parish

TBD

Beauregard Parish

SATURDAY, NOV. 12

Christmas Festival Pageant at the Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall, entry fee $60. Pageant at the Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall, entry fee $60. Pageant FORM . Online REGISTRATION

“12 Days of Christmas” in Leesville: 6-11 p.m., 108 N. 3rd St. Purchase tickets INFO : 6-11 p.m., 108 N. 3rd St. Purchase tickets HERE

Jefferson Davis Parish

SATURDAY, DEC. 3

Welsh Miracle on South St., 5 p.m. - 9 p.m., W. South and Adams St. , 5 p.m. - 9 p.m., W. South and Adams St. INFO

SATURDAY, DEC. 10

Lake Arthur Christmas Parade, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m., , 4 p.m. - 6 p.m., INFO

FRIDAY, DEC. 16

The Jennings Christmas Festival in Jennings: 5-8 p.m., on Main Street. 5-8 p.m., on Main Street. INFO

SATURDAY, DEC 17

Movie Under the Oaks: Lake Arthur Park at 6 p.m. Lake Arthur Park at 6 p.m. INFO

Vernon Parish

SATURDAY, DEC 10

Reindeer Run with the Pilot Club of Leesville: INFO

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.