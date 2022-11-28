50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

2022 SWLA Christmas Events

File photo of a Christmas tree at the Durham Museum in Omaha, Neb.
File photo of a Christmas tree at the Durham Museum in Omaha, Neb.(Durham Museum)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Southwest Louisiana, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana community is invited to attend the 2022 Christmas events.

If you have any Christmas events you’d like added to the list please e-mail the event details to news@kplctv.com.

Allen Parish

  • TBD

Calcasieu Parish

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 30

  • Dequincy Chambers Holiday Market and KCS Holiday Express arrives at the DeQuincy Railroad Museum: 4 p.m., INFO

THURSDAY, DEC. 1

  • Westlake Police Department Toy Drive, Dec. 1 - 20, 2405 Guillory St. in Westlake. INFO
  • Holiday Grab and Go Craft Bags, Dec. 1 - 15, Moss Bluff Library. INFO

SATURDAY, DEC. 3

  • The Grinch Takes Over Fideaux Fields in Sulphur: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m., 900 W. Parish Road. Hosted by SPAR. INFO
  • Christmas Under the Oaks in Sulphur: 3 p.m., 923 Ruth St. INFO
  • Breakfast with Santa: 9-11 a.m., Prien Lake Mall. INFO
  • HoHoHo on the Bayou: 9 a.m.-noon, 3741 Nelson Rd. INFO
  • DeQuincy Christmas Parade: 10 a.m., 3rd St. INFO

SATURDAY, DEC. 10

  • Christmas Round the Cabin: 10 a.m.- 7 p.m., 628 N Railroad Ave. INFO

Cameron Parish

  • TBD

Beauregard Parish

SATURDAY, NOV. 12

  • Christmas Festival Pageant at the Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall, entry fee $60. Pageant FORM. Online REGISTRATION
  • “12 Days of Christmas” in Leesville: 6-11 p.m., 108 N. 3rd St. Purchase tickets HERE. INFO

Jefferson Davis Parish

SATURDAY, DEC. 3

  • Welsh Miracle on South St., 5 p.m. - 9 p.m., W. South and Adams St. INFO

SATURDAY, DEC. 10

  • Lake Arthur Christmas Parade, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m., INFO

FRIDAY, DEC. 16

  • The Jennings Christmas Festival in Jennings: 5-8 p.m., on Main Street. INFO

SATURDAY, DEC 17

  • Movie Under the Oaks: Lake Arthur Park at 6 p.m. INFO

Vernon Parish

SATURDAY, DEC 10

  • Reindeer Run with the Pilot Club of Leesville: INFO

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
Among Louisiana’s nine public health regions, Lake Charles ranks the best when it comes to the...
Louisiana sees recent rise in STI cases
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank

Latest News

Recognizing veterans for Veteran's Day
EVENTS AND DISCOUNTS: SWLA celebrates Veterans Day
Veterans Day is Nov. 11, 2022.
VETERANS DAY: Share a photo of your veteran
We are holding a one-day food drive to supply Abraham's Tent with a year's worth of food.
Pack the Tent: Food drive for Abraham’s Tent Friday
Jurassic Empire visits Lake Charles
Drive-thru dinosaur experience coming to Prien Lake Mall