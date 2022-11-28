2022 SWLA Christmas Events
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Southwest Louisiana, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana community is invited to attend the 2022 Christmas events.
If you have any Christmas events you’d like added to the list please e-mail the event details to news@kplctv.com.
Allen Parish
- TBD
Calcasieu Parish
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 30
- Dequincy Chambers Holiday Market and KCS Holiday Express arrives at the DeQuincy Railroad Museum: 4 p.m., INFO
THURSDAY, DEC. 1
- Westlake Police Department Toy Drive, Dec. 1 - 20, 2405 Guillory St. in Westlake. INFO
- Holiday Grab and Go Craft Bags, Dec. 1 - 15, Moss Bluff Library. INFO
SATURDAY, DEC. 3
- The Grinch Takes Over Fideaux Fields in Sulphur: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m., 900 W. Parish Road. Hosted by SPAR. INFO
- Christmas Under the Oaks in Sulphur: 3 p.m., 923 Ruth St. INFO
- Breakfast with Santa: 9-11 a.m., Prien Lake Mall. INFO
- HoHoHo on the Bayou: 9 a.m.-noon, 3741 Nelson Rd. INFO
- DeQuincy Christmas Parade: 10 a.m., 3rd St. INFO
SATURDAY, DEC. 10
- Christmas Round the Cabin: 10 a.m.- 7 p.m., 628 N Railroad Ave. INFO
Cameron Parish
- TBD
Beauregard Parish
SATURDAY, NOV. 12
- Christmas Festival Pageant at the Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall, entry fee $60. Pageant FORM. Online REGISTRATION
- “12 Days of Christmas” in Leesville: 6-11 p.m., 108 N. 3rd St. Purchase tickets HERE. INFO
Jefferson Davis Parish
SATURDAY, DEC. 3
- Welsh Miracle on South St., 5 p.m. - 9 p.m., W. South and Adams St. INFO
SATURDAY, DEC. 10
- Lake Arthur Christmas Parade, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m., INFO
FRIDAY, DEC. 16
- The Jennings Christmas Festival in Jennings: 5-8 p.m., on Main Street. INFO
SATURDAY, DEC 17
- Movie Under the Oaks: Lake Arthur Park at 6 p.m. INFO
Vernon Parish
SATURDAY, DEC 10
- Reindeer Run with the Pilot Club of Leesville: INFO
