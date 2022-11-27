SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 26, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 26, 2022.

Christa Mickel Jackson, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Brennon Kane Pete, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; direct contempt of court; illegal possession of stolen firearms; produce, manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; illegal carrying of weapons; expired license plate.

Omar Obrian McCrea, 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Clinton Oneal Jackson, 63, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Shawn Adam Oliver, 27, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; theft less than $1,000.

Johnathan Guy Wilder, 33, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; theft less than $1,000.

Trey Edwin Chaumont, 35, Lake Charles: Obscenity.

Jeremiah Keith Moore, 36, Iowa: Direct contempt of court; child endangerment.

Angie Marie Melerine, 45, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Zion Houston Boyd, 20, Lake Charles: Second degree battery.

