50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 26, 2022

Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 26, 2022.
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 26, 2022.(MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 26, 2022.

Christa Mickel Jackson, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Brennon Kane Pete, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; direct contempt of court; illegal possession of stolen firearms; produce, manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; illegal carrying of weapons; expired license plate.

Omar Obrian McCrea, 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Clinton Oneal Jackson, 63, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Shawn Adam Oliver, 27, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; theft less than $1,000.

Johnathan Guy Wilder, 33, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; theft less than $1,000.

Trey Edwin Chaumont, 35, Lake Charles: Obscenity.

Jeremiah Keith Moore, 36, Iowa: Direct contempt of court; child endangerment.

Angie Marie Melerine, 45, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Zion Houston Boyd, 20, Lake Charles: Second degree battery.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
Among Louisiana’s nine public health regions, Lake Charles ranks the best when it comes to the...
Louisiana sees recent rise in STI cases
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank

Latest News

The city of Lake Charles continued their annual tradition of lighting up the lake but this year...
Lake Charles lights up the lake with Christmas celebration
Lake Charles lights up the lake with Christmas celebration
Lake Charles lights up the lake with Christmas celebration
BROAD STREET MURAL
The newest mural in Lake Charles remembers the past and celebrates the future
High temps tomorrow return to around 70 degrees
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A very pleasant start to the week for Sunday