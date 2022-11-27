50/50 Thursdays
LSU Tiger Band receives Grammy nomination with Louisiana artist Sean Ardoin

The LSU Tiger Band scored a big win by receiving a Grammy nomination with Louisiana artist Sean Ardoin for the best regional roots album.
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tiger Band scored a big win by receiving a Grammy nomination with Louisiana artist Sean Ardoin for the best regional roots album.

“When I talked to the band and I talked to Dr. Jones, I was like, listen, this is going to be a significant project,” Ardoin said. “First of all, no one has ever done a full album with a collaborative method where the band plays the entire time on the songs and the entire time for the whole album.”

Ardoin is an LSU and Tiger Band alum. He specifically chose the name “Full Circle” for the album.

“It’s important for me to always showcase the culture of Louisiana, the music I play I call Creole Rock’n’roll, which we here in Louisiana know it as Zydeco music,” Ardoin added.

Back in April of this year, the LSU Tiger Band and Ardoin prepared for their recording sessions with a Grammy in mind.

“It was a group project. It was a group effort, and, you know, it was really awesome. We turned the band room into a studio. I want to thank all 146 volunteers of the band that came through. They volunteered to be a part of it, and they are crazy believers like I am. There were a couple of freshmen who arranged the full songs and the full charts for the band for us to play on this album,” Ardoin said.

Ardoin said he is even trying to see if he and the Golden Band from Tigerland will be able to play at the Grammy’s come February of 2023.

Ardoin mentioned that they have a double purple and gold vinyl album currently on sale, and 15% of those sales will go back to the LSU Tiger Band.

