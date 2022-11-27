FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful Monday but strong to severe storms possible Tuesday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The start of our work week looks to be a fantastic day! High pressure will build into the area Monday and quickly warm us up. We’ll have high temperatures in the low 70′s with sunny skies without much wind. So it will be a great day to be outside if possible, maybe for a walk after school or work. Low temperatures only will fall into the 60′s, and that’s part of some big changes that approach the area by Tuesday.

Sunny skies and warm temperature start the week on Monday (KPLC)

As we head into Tuesday, that’s when the next chance for showers and storms will be. An area of low pressure will develop to our north and bring the chance for a few strong-to-severe thunderstorms for the area. During the morning Tuesday, we quickly warm up thanks to southerly winds and we’ll see temps that rise into the 70′s. That will help make the atmosphere moister and a bit more unstable. So it’ll be during the morning hours that we’ll see some showers start to develop and overspread the area. As we head into the afternoon and get warmer, that’s when we’ll start seeing more thunderstorms develop, and some of those could become strong-to-severe. The main threats will be gusty winds, but there will also be the potential for large hail and a few isolated tornadoes as well with the best chance of the strongest storms in northern portions of the area. You can get alerts about stronger storms from the First Alert Weather App.

These showers and storms will move northward throughout the area into the evening hours. By early Wednesday morning, the cold front associated with the low pressure system will pass through and provide another chance for storms. Luckily the activity should exit in time for the Wednesday morning commute, leaving temperatures that cool during the afternoon and lows Wednesday night in the 40′s.

Tuesday brings a chance for strong thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours (KPLC)

Afterwards, Thursday looks sunny and cool with high’s in the upper 50′s and lows again in the 40′s. But high pressure brings back warmer temperatures by the weekend with high’s in the 70′s by Saturday.

- Max Lagano

