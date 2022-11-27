5 shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Five people were shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday (Nov. 27), marring what had been a festive celebration on the weekend of the Bayou Classic football game.

New Orleans police said the gunfire broke out around 1:49 a.m. in the 200 block of Bourbon Street, leaving multiple victims wounded in the French Quarter. Two suspects have been detained, police said.

The NOPD said initially that there were three male victims, one female victim and a fifth victim not initially identified. The severity of their wounds and their conditions were not immediately reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

