5 shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday, NOPD says

Louisiana State Police kept a watchful presence over crowds on Bourbon Street early Sunday...
Louisiana State Police kept a watchful presence over crowds on Bourbon Street early Sunday (Nov. 27), shortly before five people were shot five blocks down.(Earthcam.com)
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 2:52 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Five people were shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday (Nov. 27), marring what had been a festive celebration on the weekend of the Bayou Classic football game.

New Orleans police said the gunfire broke out around 1:49 a.m. in the 200 block of Bourbon Street, leaving multiple victims wounded in the French Quarter. Two suspects have been detained, police said.

The NOPD said initially that there were three male victims, one female victim and a fifth victim not initially identified. The severity of their wounds and their conditions were not immediately reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

