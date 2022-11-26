SWLA shops, artists support each other for Small Business Saturday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Nov. 26 is Small Business Saturday, a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities.

This year, we know that small businesses need our support more than ever as they navigate, retool and pivot from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Some business owners are paying it forward to support fellow local businesses in the area.

Suzanne Johnson, owner of Olive and Indigo in downtown Lake Charles, is not only a business owner, but also an artist.

Johnson makes and sells her own one-of-a-kind jewelry. She also makes it a priority to help other local artists.

“So this is my friend, Leah Broussard, and she’s a local stained glass artist. She’s brought her creations to the shop to be featured this weekend for Small Business Saturday,” said Johnson.

“I’m really grateful because I don’t have a storefront. I really love that Suzanne really does care about other artists,” Leah Broussard said.

Josh Keith, manager of Greengate Garden Center, is also helping support a fellow local business. Grant Davis, owner of Joy Nutrition and Lake Charles Lawn and Landscape, put up a pop-up shop at Greengate Friday with the support of Keith.

“I think that one of the ways that local businesses can support each other is just to have the mindset that we are all part of the same community,” said Keith. “That we can work together as much as possible and really figure out ways where we can collaborate and come together to both succeed.”

“After having a business for a couple of years, I’ve realized the importance of not only shopping local but also interacting with other business owners,” Davis said.

Another local business has keep us looking our best for years - S&M Family Outlet. The store just celebrated 65 years and has been dressing customers for decades.

S&M has learned that supply and demand is not an exact science, just one of many challenges small businesses face.

The holidays are all about giving, and the best gift you can give local businesses is your support. Get out there and Shop Small this Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26 to kick off the season in a meaningful way.

