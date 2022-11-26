SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 25, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 25, 2022.

Mark Anthony Mears, 57, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Ronald James Warren, 55, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Michael Scott Dwayne Taylor, 41, DeQuincy: Direct contempt of court; obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia; brake equipment required.

Katlyn Michelle Benoit, 21, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; theft less than $1,000; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of persons under the age of 17.

Chelsey Janay Bryant, 30, Vinton: Domestic abuse battery; cruelty to juveniles.

Rachel Michelle Rougeau Carter, 51, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; drug paraphernalia; security required; switched license plate.

Sidney Earl Poray, 31, Baton Rouge: Material witness.

