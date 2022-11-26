50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 25, 2022

Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 25, 2022.
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 25, 2022.(MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 25, 2022.

Mark Anthony Mears, 57, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Ronald James Warren, 55, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Michael Scott Dwayne Taylor, 41, DeQuincy: Direct contempt of court; obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia; brake equipment required.

Katlyn Michelle Benoit, 21, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; theft less than $1,000; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of persons under the age of 17.

Chelsey Janay Bryant, 30, Vinton: Domestic abuse battery; cruelty to juveniles.

Rachel Michelle Rougeau Carter, 51, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; drug paraphernalia; security required; switched license plate.

Sidney Earl Poray, 31, Baton Rouge: Material witness.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
Among Louisiana’s nine public health regions, Lake Charles ranks the best when it comes to the...
Louisiana sees recent rise in STI cases
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More heavy rain Saturday, then sunny on Sunday
Community petition created demanding change following 16-year-old’s death
Community petition created demanding change following 16-year-old’s death
Christmas tree sellers hard at work keeping up with Black Friday demand
Christmas tree sellers hard at work keeping up with Black Friday demand
Christmas tree sellers hard at work keeping up with Black Friday demand
Christmas tree sellers see rush on Black Friday