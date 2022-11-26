Local 100-year-old World War II Veteran remembered after passing

Iowa, LA (KPLC) - 100-year-old Veteran of the Marine Corp. Waldon Brashear is being remembered for his kind heart and ability to find humor in any situation.

“He was a very gentle man, he wasn’t very outgoing at all, kind of liked to be by himself,” Waldon’s cousin, Wendell Marcantel said.

For much of his early life he was never by himself. Waldon grew up in Iowa and comes from a family of 14, all of them being raised by a single mother.

When the Great Depression rolled around, Waldon was struggling to find work so he along with 3 of his brothers decided to join the military and fight in World War II.

Cousin Wendell who served in Vietnam said Waldon never wanted to be seen as a hero.

”He always told me i’m not a hero, I left all the heroes back on the islands, that’s just the type of person he was,” Marcantel said.

When he returned home from the war he kept himself busy by working in the oil fields, driving truck and doing carpentry.

Marcantel said Waldon was like a brother to him and they both shared a love for reading that was part of their special bond.

“He loved to read, he loved books and I did too and all the books I’d read I would bring to him” Marcantel said.

Reading wasn’t his only love. He also enjoyed mowing his lawn and he did it on his own up until several months ago.

Marcantel described his cousin as someone everybody respected and his friends and family truly cared and loved him.

“He was just I think my kind of person that’s I guess the best way to describe him,” Marcantel said.

Waldon Brashear will be remembered by all who knew him as humble, kind and selfless for the time he spent dedicated to his country.

“He was just proud to serve his country and he would do it again if he was still here today,” Marcantel said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.