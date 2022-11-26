FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A very pleasant start to the week for Sunday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’ll head into the last part of the weekend with much improved weather! In place of all the rain we had Saturday morning will come the return of plentiful sunshine to Southwest Louisiana. This will help temperatures climb to around 70 degrees during the afternoon. So that makes Sunday a great day for outdoor plans, such as maybe a walk or evening plans for dinner. Sunday night will be cool however with temps that fall down into the mid-to-upper 40′s. Then high pressure moves overhead for Monday making the start of the work week a great weather day as well. Monday will feature sunny skies and even warmer temps into the low 70′s! If you can it would be a great idea to go out and enjoy this weather since changes arrive soon after.

High temps on Sunday return to around 70 degrees (KPLC)

By Tuesday we’re tracking the next cold front off to the west. Southerly winds ahead of the front will usher in temperatures in the mid 70′s, but also more moisture and humidity to provide some scattered showers during the day Tuesday. The biggest chance for rain though looks to be sometime overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, as that’s when the front is expected to push through. This front brings the next chance for storms in our area, and the ingredients with this front could cause some of these storms to turn strong or even severe. It’s still a bit early to know the exact threats these storms may bring, though gusty winds at least look to be on the table. The good news is that we’ll get more rainfall to continue to chip away at the drought from this year. Afterwards we’ll have a brief cool down with high’s Thursday that may not break 60 degrees and lows back into the 40′s before warm weather returns by next weekend.

The next cold front pushes through by Wednesday with the chance for strong-to-severe storms. (KPLC)

- Max Lagano

