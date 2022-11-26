50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

East Beauregard Elementary students tell us the history of Thanksgiving

By Barry Lowin
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - We celebrate Thanksgiving every year, but do we really know the history of the happy holiday?

We went to East Beauregard Elementary to get some answers.

First, how was Thanksgiving started? Maddie has a pretty good answer.

“The pilgrims sailed for a lot of months and then they got to America, and they made houses but they didn’t know that much. So they were going to sail back to their place or go on, but then they met the Indians. And then they showed them how to grow crops and plants. And then they grew all the crops and plants, and then they made a feast for each other. The pilgrims made a feast for the Indians to thank them for teaching them how to grow crops.”

We think she knows what she’s talking about. The next question - when?

“When the pilgrims went to America.”

But what year? We got a few different answers, from “I have no clue,” to “Monday,” to “November.”

It also may have been “December,” or “January March 564” - that sounds right to us.

Well, we may not know when Thanksgiving started, but we’ll move on to what’s really important: how to cook a turkey.

“You put it in the oven and tell your mom to stay over there and watch it.”

And what are turkeys made of?

“Chicken!”

How do the turkeys feel about Thanksgiving?

“They feel sad, but then they get to go in heaven.”

That’s a comforting thought. We’ve learned a lot about Thanksgiving, big thanks to East Beauregard Elementary!

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Latest News

Some business owners are paying it forward to support fellow local businesses in the area.
SWLA shops, artists support each other for Small Business Saturday
Some business owners are paying it forward to support fellow local businesses in the area.
SWLA shops, artists support each other for Small Business Saturday
The Carnival Valor docked at the Port of New Orleans (Source: WVUE FOX 8)
Carnival Valor passenger who fell overboard rescued and in stable condition
East Beauregard Elementary students tell us the history of Thanksgiving
East Beauregard Elementary Thanksgiving