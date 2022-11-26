East Beauregard Elementary students tell us the history of Thanksgiving

DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - We celebrate Thanksgiving every year, but do we really know the history of the happy holiday?

We went to East Beauregard Elementary to get some answers.

First, how was Thanksgiving started? Maddie has a pretty good answer.

“The pilgrims sailed for a lot of months and then they got to America, and they made houses but they didn’t know that much. So they were going to sail back to their place or go on, but then they met the Indians. And then they showed them how to grow crops and plants. And then they grew all the crops and plants, and then they made a feast for each other. The pilgrims made a feast for the Indians to thank them for teaching them how to grow crops.”

We think she knows what she’s talking about. The next question - when?

“When the pilgrims went to America.”

But what year? We got a few different answers, from “I have no clue,” to “Monday,” to “November.”

It also may have been “December,” or “January March 564” - that sounds right to us.

Well, we may not know when Thanksgiving started, but we’ll move on to what’s really important: how to cook a turkey.

“You put it in the oven and tell your mom to stay over there and watch it.”

And what are turkeys made of?

“Chicken!”

How do the turkeys feel about Thanksgiving?

“They feel sad, but then they get to go in heaven.”

That’s a comforting thought. We’ve learned a lot about Thanksgiving, big thanks to East Beauregard Elementary!

