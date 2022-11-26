Christmas tree sellers hard at work keeping up with Black Friday demand

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Black Friday shoppers flocked to the stores today to score the best deals, and others went searching for the perfect Christmas tree.

“Now it’s time to start decorating for Christmas,” said Joshua Keith, manager of Greengate Garden Center. “So, typically we see a rush on Christmas trees for Black Friday.”

7News spoke to several Christmas tree sellers, and some were even too busy to interview.

Keith said it’s one of Greengate Garden Center’s busiest days of the year.

“We’ll sell somewhere between 30 and 40 percent of our inventory within the first week or so after Thanksgiving,” Keith said. “Typically, there is a huge rush right after Thanksgiving.”

Christmas Trees USA also said it’s all hands on deck for them on Black Friday, as they had sold more than 50 trees by early afternoon, but for both sellers, preparation starts months in advance.

“In the springtime, we have to complete our Christmas tree order typically around June,” Keith said. “We can’t make any changes, so preparation goes a lot earlier than you would think for Christmas, and then getting ready for the season, we make sure we get all the materials together, all the stands and all the stuff that goes with the Christmas trees, and then starting a couple of weeks before Thanksgiving, we start moving plants around and getting spaces ready to put trees in.”

