CC’s Coffee permanently closes Country Club Road location

By Jakob Evans
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - CC’s Coffee, a Louisiana-based coffee chain permanently closed their location on Country Club Road in Lake Charles, according to a Facebook post showing a note from owner Java Pokes, LLC on the restaurant’s front door.

The ownership team sited multiple reasons including the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 hurricanes, and current road construction as contributing factors for the closure.

“While we have tried many different avenues to make this location solvent, we now unfortunately have no choice but to close our doors,” the closure notice said.

CC’s Coffee is not the only business in the 2825 Country Club Road strip to close down, as Boombox Ice Cream also announced they are closing their doors at the end of the year.

