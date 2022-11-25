SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 24, 2022
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 24, 2022.
Jonathan Curtis Vince, 39, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force; flight from an officer; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; attempted disarming of a police officer; out of state detainer; broken tail lamps.
Roy David Cormier Jr., 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule III drug.
Gerald Deshawn Carrier, 45, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony.
