Shopping local with the #ShopLocalLC challenge

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With Small Business Saturday and the holidays right around the corner, the City of Lake Charles is asking residents to consider shopping at local businesses this year when checking off their Christmas shopping list.

For the third year in a row, Mayor Nic Hunter’s office is issuing residents a challenge to #ShopLocalLC.

The challenge is aimed at helping local businesses and encouraging shoppers to post pictures of their purchases on social media with the hashtag.

“We first issued this challenge in 2020 as a fun way to help bolster our small business community in the midst of very difficult times,” said Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter. “Although we have come leaps and bounds since then, our small, locally-owned business community still needs our support. These businesses make up the economic backbone of our community and give our City its unique character and distinctiveness.”

In Louisiana, small business owners represent 90% of all businesses in the state. By shopping local, you can make sure those local shops stay profitable during the busy holiday season.

