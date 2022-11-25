50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Shopping local with the #ShopLocalLC challenge

A new survey shows nearly 60% of holiday shoppers are likely to shop on Small Business Saturday...
A new survey shows nearly 60% of holiday shoppers are likely to shop on Small Business Saturday - more than those who plan to shop on Black Friday. (CNN)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With Small Business Saturday and the holidays right around the corner, the City of Lake Charles is asking residents to consider shopping at local businesses this year when checking off their Christmas shopping list.

For the third year in a row, Mayor Nic Hunter’s office is issuing residents a challenge to #ShopLocalLC.

The challenge is aimed at helping local businesses and encouraging shoppers to post pictures of their purchases on social media with the hashtag.

“We first issued this challenge in 2020 as a fun way to help bolster our small business community in the midst of very difficult times,” said Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter. “Although we have come leaps and bounds since then, our small, locally-owned business community still needs our support. These businesses make up the economic backbone of our community and give our City its unique character and distinctiveness.”

In Louisiana, small business owners represent 90% of all businesses in the state. By shopping local, you can make sure those local shops stay profitable during the busy holiday season.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Latest News

Day planner
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers still around Friday before heavier rain Saturday
Westlake Police Department
Four minors accused of stealing electronics from S.P. Arnett Middle School
Ricky Ashworth (left) and Nick Ashworth (right)
One of two Leesville burglary suspects arrested in Wisconsin
Philip Michael Conner
Funeral services announced for Philip Conner