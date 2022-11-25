50/50 Thursdays
Passenger found alive after going overboard Carnival Valor

The Carnival Valor docked at the Port of New Orleans (Source: WVUE FOX 8)
The Carnival Valor docked at the Port of New Orleans
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
New Orleans (KPLC) - A passenger was found alive in the water after he was reported missing from the Carnival Valor on Thanksgiving Day.

The man was responsive, according to the Coast Guard. His condition is unknown.

The Carnival Valor crew conducted a search and rescue after a man was reported missing around noon, according to Carnival. He was last seen around 11 p.m. Wednesday by his sister, who said he did not return to his room overnight.

The Valor retraced its route to support the U.S. Coast Guard’s search, but was released and is continuing to Cozumel, according to Carnival.

The round-trip cruise left New Orleans Wednesday. It will sail to Cozumel and Progreso, Mexico before returning on Monday.

