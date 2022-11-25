One of two Leesville burglary suspects arrested in Wisconsin

Leesville, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office says one of the suspects accused in two home burglaries around the Leesville area has been arrested.

Ricky Ashworth, 27, of Leesville, was arrested in Wisconsin by the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office when they responded to a report of a shirtless man in the street throwing snowballs at people. After speaking with Ashworth, deputies performed a criminal history check and found that he had a warrant for his arrest in Vernon Parish for burglaries in the Burr Ferry community.

Ashworth was arrested and booked into the Sheboygan County Jail until he can be extradited back to Vernon Parish.

Authorities are still searching for Nick Ashworth, 30, who also has warrants for the same burglaries.

Crime Stoppers is still offering a $500 reward for any information leading to the arrest of Nick Ashworth. You can contact Crime stoppers at 337-238-1311. The call can be made anonymously.

