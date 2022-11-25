50/50 Thursdays
LSP: Alexandria officer shot man who choked him with officer’s baton

An Alexandria Police officer shot and wounded a suspect on Nov. 24, 2022 while attempting to...
An Alexandria Police officer shot and wounded a suspect on Nov. 24, 2022 while attempting to make an arrest.(KALB)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Alexandria, La. (KPLC) - An Alexandria police officer shot a man on Thanksgiving Day after the man grabbed the officer’s baton and choked him with it, state police say.

The Alexandria Police Department responded to reports of a man running into traffic on Rapides Avenue around 12:30 p.m., said Trooper Johnathan Odom of Louisiana State Police Troop G.

The man, identified as Jason Shackleford, 34, of Alexandria, initiated a “lengthy physical altercation” with the officer who responded, Odom said.

Shackleford grabbed the officer’s baton and began choking the officer from behind with it, and the officer shot Shackleford, Odom said.

Shackleford was brought to a local hospital for treatment and is stable. The officer was treated at a local hospital and has been released, Odom said.

This comes less than a week after state police released video of a fatal shooting involving a deputy in the same parish where the suspect and officer wrestled over the officer’s weapon.

Louisiana State Police is investigating the shooting. Anyone with photos or video of the incident is asked to share them with LSP HERE.

