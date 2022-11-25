50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

“Light Up the Lake” time changed due to weather; “Holiday Art Walk” canceled

Light up the Lake
Light up the Lake(City of Lake Charles)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles is advising those planning to attend Saturday’s downtown “Holliday Art Walk” and the “Light up the Lake” celebration that the strong threat of inclement weather has caused a number of changes to the schedule.

The Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA’s “Holiday Art Walk” has been canceled.

The Lakefront Christmas Concert featuring the Girl Scouts of Louisiana and Rory Partin and His Big Band has now been moved to the Civic Center Mezzanine and is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The lighting ceremony, boat parade, and fireworks display will take place after the concert as previously scheduled.

All events are free to attend.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Latest News

Lake Area shoppers wake up early for Black Friday discounts
Lake Area shoppers wake up early for Black Friday discounts
Neptune Pass, where the Mississippi River has cut a new channel through its east bank in...
Supporters and critics debate largest Louisiana coastal project’s $2.3 billion cost
Iris St. home “unlivable” following Thanskgiving day fire
Iris St. home “unlivable” following Thanskgiving day fire
Iris St. home “unlivable” following Thanskgiving day fire
Iris St. home “unlivable” following Thanskgiving day fire