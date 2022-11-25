“Light Up the Lake” time changed due to weather; “Holiday Art Walk” canceled

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles is advising those planning to attend Saturday’s downtown “Holliday Art Walk” and the “Light up the Lake” celebration that the strong threat of inclement weather has caused a number of changes to the schedule.

The Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA’s “Holiday Art Walk” has been canceled.

The Lakefront Christmas Concert featuring the Girl Scouts of Louisiana and Rory Partin and His Big Band has now been moved to the Civic Center Mezzanine and is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The lighting ceremony, boat parade, and fireworks display will take place after the concert as previously scheduled.

All events are free to attend.

