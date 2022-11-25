Lake Area shoppers wake up early for Black Friday discounts

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As Christmas gets closer and everyone starts taking a look at their holiday shopping list, Black Friday sales are something many look forward to in order to save a little cash.

While many will be taking part in the annual Black Friday sales this year, many stores were concerned inflation or online shopping might slow down the holiday.

But neither of those seemed to have stopped Lake Area customers who showed up to shop until they drop.

We took a trip down to Academy Sports and Outdoors which opened around 5 a.m. today so that residents waking up from their Thanksgiving food comas could drive down and take advantage of the holiday deals.

“We’ve been doing it for six years and we always have shirts made,” says Deason who was excited to get his Black Friday discounts. He says that you always get the best deals early in the morning before everything sells out.

Other shoppers like Robert Jonson of Vinton say making the trip down is a nice tradition, “It’s still a fun tradition to come to and do in the morning, Cyber Monday is easy and this is a lot more fun.”

Regardless of the reason, Black Friday remains a great day to save a little money. But don’t forget, you can also get some great deals from small businesses and local stores for Small Business Saturday and online during Cyber Monday.

