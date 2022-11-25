50/50 Thursdays
Iris St. home “unlivable” following Thanskgiving day fire

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Thanksgiving day fire on Iris St. has left a family’s home unlivable.

The owners of the home say there were out of town for the holiday and were alerted to their fire by their security system. They say firefighters told them that an electric water heater may have been the source of the fire which spread to the master bathroom and upstairs bedroom.

The home received extensive smoke and water damage.

