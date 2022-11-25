50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Iowa WWII veteran dies at 100

Iowa WWII veteran dies at 100
Iowa WWII veteran dies at 100(Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Iowa, LA (KPLC) - A local WWII and U.S. Marine Corps veteran passed away at the age of 100 on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

Waldon M. Brashear of Iowa was 16 years old when he enrolled in the Civilian Conservation Corps and later joined the U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Marine Division on June 19, 1941. During his service, he served in the Pacific area, Samoa, Guadalcanal, New Zealand, Tarawa, and the Hawaiian Islands.

Waldon M. Brashear
Waldon M. Brashear(Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa)

After his time in the Marine Corps, he would work in the oilfield and later retired as a truck driver.

Visitation will begin at noon on Saturday, Nov. 26 at Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa with a rosary scheduled for 1:45 p.m.

Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. after which he will be buried at LeFranc Cemetery.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Latest News

Lake Area shoppers wake up early for Black Friday discounts
Lake Area shoppers wake up early for Black Friday discounts
Neptune Pass, where the Mississippi River has cut a new channel through its east bank in...
Supporters and critics debate largest Louisiana coastal project’s $2.3 billion cost
Iris St. home “unlivable” following Thanskgiving day fire
Iris St. home “unlivable” following Thanskgiving day fire
Light up the Lake
“Light Up the Lake” time changed due to weather; “Holiday Art Walk” canceled