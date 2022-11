Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 East is closed near PPG Drive due to an 18-wheeler crashing on top of the PPG Drive overpass, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.

All eastbound traffic is being directed to I-210 East at milepost 25 near Westlake, Troop D said.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours, Troop D said.

I-10 East closed near PPG Drive exit (Louisiana State Police)

