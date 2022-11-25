Funeral services announced for Philip Conner

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Funeral services will be held this weekend for Philip Conner, according to Johnson Funeral Home.

Conner was killed in a tragic car accident on Monday, Nov. 21.

Visitation will begin today, Friday, Nov. 25, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the St. Louis High School Pavillion on the corner of Kirkman and 9th St. There will be a rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue Saturday morning at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel on 4321 Lake St. at 9 a.m.

The funeral procession to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception will begin at 10 a.m. with the mass shortly after.

In honor of Philip’s particular devotion to the Sacrament of Penance, confessions will be heard beginning at 9:45 a.m. at the Cathedral before the service.

Memorial donations may be made to the Vianney House for Vocations 206 Aqua Drive Lake Charles LA 70605.

