Four minors accused of stealing electronics from S.P. Arnett Middle School

Westlake Police Department
Westlake Police Department
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Four minors are accused of stealing over $1,500 worth of electronic devices from S.P. Arnett Middle School, according to the Westlake Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the school in reference to a burglary on Wednesday, Nov. 23 where they say they learned that four minors had broken into the school on Nov. 22 and 23.

The next day, officers say they executed a search warrant at the residence of three of the juveniles where they recovered all of the electronics that had been stolen. Three of the minors were arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center for burglary, property damage, felony theft, and trespassing.

The Westlake Police Department says the fourth juvenile was too young to be charged with a crime.

