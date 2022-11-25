First Responders are spending the Thanksgiving holiday keeping the community safe

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) -First responders are on stand-by 24/7 365 days a year and that means even working on the holiday. The Sulphur Police Department and Sulphur Fire Department are spending Thanksgiving making sure that their communities are safe while many are gathered with loved ones.

“It means a lot. Especially because to be able to say I have to work today and trying to explain to family members, a lot of them don’t understand sometimes. But for the most part the families do understand, but it does make it a lot easier, here in Southwest Louisiana, we have a pretty outstanding community,” Sergeant Justin Foster said.

Some officers are lucky enough to live close enough to their families they can use their lunch breaks...while some will have the Thanksgiving meal brought to them. “For thanksgiving, we’ve already had several desserts coming and I know several family members like to bring different foods and desserts for us,” Captain Mitchell Rausch said.

Just like any other day at work for these first responders, the workload can be unpredictable. “It’s a mixed bag. Sometimes you’ll have an easy day because people are staying in one place, one location and sometimes that also brings chaos and problems. So far today, it’s been a pretty quiet day, thankfully,” Rausch said.

And this thanksgiving -- don’t forget to give thanks to all those keeping you safe today and everyday.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.