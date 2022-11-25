FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More heavy rain Saturday, then sunny on Sunday

Weekend Forecast (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our weekend weather will be split 50/50 with another very wet day ahead on Saturday. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times, but the threat of severe weather stays low. Sunshine returns Sunday in what is forecast to be a very pleasant and nice end to the weekend with cooler mornings but nice afternoon highs around 70.

Rainy Saturday (KPLC)

Showers through the rest of the evening will likely remain on the lighter side, but be prepared for rain if you will outdoors for any length of time Friday evening with increasing rain chances as the night progresses. Lows tonight will hover around 60 degrees.

Next Tuesday (KPLC)

Our next heavier rain threat arrives Saturday morning after sunrise, as an area of low pressure moves up the Texas coast, eventually dragging a cold front through the area later in the afternoon. Additional widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches will be likely. Considering we’ve already had so much rain already this week, any additional heavy rain could lead to flash flooding at times. This will be our biggest threat tomorrow as the severe weather threat remains low.

Storms on Tuesday (KPLC)

Sunshine returns for Sunday which is shaping up to be a fantastic day with morning temperatures in the 40s, topping out around 70 by the afternoon.

Our next big weather maker arrives on Tuesday as a strong cold front moves through, bringing a threat of heavy rain and potentially strong to severe thunderstorms. We’re still several days out, so make sure to check back as we continue to fine tune the forecast for next week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.