50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Early voting begins Saturday for Dec. 10 election

(KOTA/KEVN)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Early voting in Louisiana begins Saturday for the Dec. 10 Congressional General Election.

For a list of runoff races in Calcasieu Parish, click HERE.

Early voting will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Nov. 26 through Dec. 3, excluding Sunday, at the locations below.

CALCASIEU:

  • Registrar of Voters - 1000 Ryan St., Room 7, Lake Charles.
  • Sulphur Law Enforcement Building - 500 N. Huntington St.
  • Moss Bluff Public Library - 261 Parish Rd.

JEFF DAVIS:

  • Registrar of Voters - 302 N. Cutting Ave., Jennings.

VERNON:

  • Tourism Commission - 301 E. Courthouse St., Leesville.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Dec. 6.

For polling locations, sample ballots and more information, visit geauxvote.com.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Latest News

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., speaks to reporters amid continuing talks around the $1 trillion...
La. Sen. Bill Cassidy says he has decided to not enter governor’s race
US Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana)
Sen. Bill Cassidy announces he will not enter governor’s race
Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., speaks to reporters amid continuing talks around the $1 trillion...
U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy announces he will not be running for governor
House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol...
House Republicans choose Steve Scalise for majority leader