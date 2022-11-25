Early voting begins Saturday for Dec. 10 election

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Early voting in Louisiana begins Saturday for the Dec. 10 Congressional General Election.

For a list of runoff races in Calcasieu Parish, click HERE.

Early voting will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Nov. 26 through Dec. 3, excluding Sunday, at the locations below.

CALCASIEU:

Registrar of Voters - 1000 Ryan St., Room 7, Lake Charles.

Sulphur Law Enforcement Building - 500 N. Huntington St.

Moss Bluff Public Library - 261 Parish Rd.

JEFF DAVIS:

Registrar of Voters - 302 N. Cutting Ave., Jennings.

VERNON:

Tourism Commission - 301 E. Courthouse St., Leesville.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Dec. 6.

For polling locations, sample ballots and more information, visit geauxvote.com.

