Travelers come home to SWLA for home-cooked meals this Thanksgiving

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Holiday travel can be stressful; delays, cancellations and staffing shortages can make flying very unpredictable.

Thankfully, people we spoke to today were having a stress-free travel day at the Lake Charles Airport.

Holiday travel in the skies is back to pre-pandemic level traffic. Many headed out Wednesday to catch a flight just in time for Thanksgiving.

“We are headed to St. Louis, Missouri, um we’re going to spend our first holiday there in 10 years,m and this will be his first Thanksgiving experience up in Missouri,” Megan McDonald said. “So excited to go see family and spend some time in a little bit of colder weather.”

Most travelers who landed in Lake Charles said their experience has been seamless.

“No delays. Easy, surprisingly for the holidays,” Roman Guillory said.

“I have an hour and a half delay in Chicago and other than that it was pretty good,” Lance Allemand said. “Dallas was pretty easy and today was my first time flying ever. So I mean it was, it was an experience for me.”

Luckily, Lance had his fianceé Bailey Sullivan help guide him through the airports via FaceTime.

“I had her walking me through it the whole way. She was on FaceTime with me just about the whole time, but I went through Chicago and Dallas so it was two pretty big airports for myself,” said Allemand. “A lot bigger than Lake Charles.”

Many travelers were happy to have had stress-free travel and be reunited with their loved ones. Travelers are also happy to be back in Louisiana for a home-cooked meal.

“I’m very happy to be back in the boot,” Allemand said.

“The food. Oh yeah. Being home in South Louisiana, the food. Exactly I’ve been barbecuing and frying Turkey. Making potato salad. Rice dressing and my favorite sauces I make for the holidays,” said the Guillorys.

