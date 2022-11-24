SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 23, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 23, 2022.

Terry Wayne Howard Sr., 64, Lake Charles: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; flight from an officer; possession of a Schedule II drug; failure to register as a sex offender; must have working headlamps on vehicle; first offense DWI.

George Jerome Hadnot, 41, Sulphur: Second offense DWI; possession of a Schedule II drug; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.

Kerry James Couch, 56, Sulphur: Broken tail lamps; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gary Paul Coleman, 42, Iowa: Cruelty to animals; domestic abuse.

Amar Lashawn Evans, 18, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms.

Hunter James Sittig, 22, Longville: Monetary instrument abuse; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jebb Allen Cradeur, 41, Lake Charles: Trespassing; possession of a Schedule IV drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Chase Graham Quirona, 32, Vinton: Failure to register as a sex offender.

Hayley Elizabeth Nugent, 42, Sulphur: Child endangerment.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.