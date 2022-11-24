Sulphur Community and Lions Club continue Thanksgiving meal tradition

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Maplewood-Hollywood Lions Club and the City of Sulphur continued their Thanksgiving tradition of cooking for the community this year.

The tradition of the Lions Club cooking Thanksgiving meals for members of the community is over 30 years old now and they say lots of people show up.

“We plan for around a thousand people,” says Chairman, William Arceneaux.

But the Lions Club says the more the merrier and welcomes anyone in the area to come to join in fellowship and eat a holiday meal.

“Well, it’s about giving back and that’s what we do here. We’re very good about giving back to our community and we invite everybody to come out and enjoy a good Thanksgiving meal,” says Sulphur Mayor, Mike Danahay.

The meal starts at 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day and continues until around 1:30 p.m. with Bingo after the meal.

Arceneaux says, all together, the meals cost around $4,500 in total.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.