Seacor Marine liftboat evacuated

L/B Robert
L/B Robert(Cagney Thomas)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A liftboat off the coast of Louisiana has reportedly been evacuated ahead of possible severe weather in the area, according to Seacor Marine.

On Nov. 21 the company released the following statement:

“The L/B Robert was fully evacuated on Friday as a precaution in advance of severe weather forecasts over the weekend. During an aerial visual inspection late in the day yesterday, the vessel was observed to be off position on one side but otherwise with power and without any major visual damage.

“We have mobilized resources to level the vessel and assess any associated damage. We have also been in contact with the appropriate stakeholders, including the U.S. Coast Guard, and will continue to coordinate with all necessary parties as more information becomes available.”

L/B Robert
L/B Robert(Cagney Thomas)

