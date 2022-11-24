50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

President Biden declares coastal SC disaster area after Ian

President Joe Biden speaks during the Commission on the Partnership for Global and...
President Joe Biden speaks during the Commission on the Partnership for Global and Infrastructure Investment Meeting at the G-20 summit, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA,, S.C. (AP) — Three coastal counties in South Carolina have been declared disaster areas from damage from this fall’s Hurricane Ian, allowing people to get federal money for repairs and assistance.

President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration this week for Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties after a request from Gov. Henry McMaster.

The announcement allows residents and others to apply for relief money through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Hurricane Ian struck South Carolina around Georgetown on Sept. 30 after causing extensive damage as a much stronger storm in southwest Florida.

Seventeen homes were destroyed and 232 suffered major damage in the storm, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

Ian also damaged or destroyed several piers, took down numerous trees and cut power to hundreds of thousands of people in South Carolina.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Authorities release identity in fatal Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank

Latest News

Fire and rescue workers attend a building hit by a missile in central Kyiv, Ukraine, on...
Bombed, not beaten: Ukraine’s capital flips to survival mode
FILE - E. Jean Carroll poses for a photo, Sunday, June 23, 2019, in New York.
Writer who accused Trump of 1990s rape files new lawsuit
Sulphur Community and Lions Club continue Thanksgiving meal tradition
Sulphur Community and Lions Club continue Thanksgiving meal tradition
The annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade took place Thursday.
High-flying balloon characters star in Thanksgiving parade
Funeral services announced for Stephany Fong
Funeral services announced for Stephany Fong