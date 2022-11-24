Moss Bluff family surprised with new metal roof

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A Moss Bluff family has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving, after a major weight has been lifted off their shoulders.

Like so many others, the Snoddys are struggling to get their home back to normal, but they got the surprise of a lifetime.

Homeowner Michelle Snoddy was overcome with emotion as Reed’s Metals surprised her and her family with a brand new metal roof.

“We’ve never really had anything good or anything like this happen,” said Snoddy.

Their roof had sustained severe damage from Hurricane Laura that caused several leaks. After years of roof repairs, her neighbors decided it was time to take action.

The neighbors applied for the Reed’s Metals roof giveaway, and the Snoddy family received a new roof from more than 90 applicants that applied.

“I can’t stop crying we have the best neighbors, still in shock,” said Snoddy.

Reed’s Metals general manager, Ryan Barrett said getting the opportunity to change lives is truly something special.

“Sometimes you don’t realize what people go through and it’s a very humbling experience and it gets emotional for me as well because I have the opportunity to change somebody’s life,” said Barrett.

Reeds Metals has been providing new roofs to homeowners for eight years as their way of giving back to the community, especially during the holiday season where everyone can use a bit of kindness.

Reed’s Metals said they received over 750 applicants across their nine locations.

“We all go through heartache and headache every day of the week and I challenge every small business to do it to help anyone in need and the opportunity to give back that’s what this time of year is for, to give thanks,” said Barrett.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.