Funeral services announced for Stephany Fong

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Funeral services will be held this weekend for Stephany Fong, according to Johnson Funeral Home.

Fong was found dead on Nov. 21 after having been reported missing.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 10 a.m. in the North venue of Trinity Baptist Church with a celebration of her life beginning at 1:30 p.m. Her burial at Highland Memorial Gardens will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to Dani Lynn’s College Fund at First Horizon Bank.

