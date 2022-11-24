50/50 Thursdays
Funeral services announced for Stephany Fong

Funeral services announced for Stephany Fong
Funeral services announced for Stephany Fong(Johnson Funeral Home)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Funeral services will be held this weekend for Stephany Fong, according to Johnson Funeral Home.

Fong was found dead on Nov. 21 after having been reported missing.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 10 a.m. in the North venue of Trinity Baptist Church with a celebration of her life beginning at 1:30 p.m. Her burial at Highland Memorial Gardens will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to Dani Lynn’s College Fund at First Horizon Bank.

