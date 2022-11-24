FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers still around Friday before heavier rain Saturday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we head into Black Friday, it looks like some wet weather will still be around. This is thanks to low pressure in Texas still not being in a hurry to move over the next day or so. Now the good news is that Friday does not look as consistently wet as Thanksgiving. With that being said, there will still be the chance of showers in the afternoon. So if you’re heading out to do some shopping, it would be a good idea to keep an umbrella handy, especially later in the day. Then widespread rains return as we start the morning on Saturday.

Some showers still will be around tomorrow afternoon. (KPLC)

That low pressure system in Texas will finally get a move on, and bring another round of potentially heavy rains and storms to the region. Right now it looks like showers and storms should arrive in the area around daybreak, with the heaviest activity occurring around noon. That is when the cold front brought with that low pressure will sweep through the area. Rain should begin to dwindle during the late afternoon and evening Saturday, meaning outdoor plans will be better held until Saturday night. The area should receive a solid 1-3 inches of rain Friday through Saturday, and that’s on top of what fell on Thanksgiving as well!

Rain totals from Thursday evening through Saturday evening could approach 2-4 inches across the area. (KPLC)

Sunday looks a lot better thankfully. The sun should be back out which will allow temperatures to climb to around 70 degrees, making that the nest day of the holiday weekend for outdoor activities. The night will be cool though thanks to that cold front, with lows in the upper 40′s. Monday afternoon looks similar as well. Then the next chance of rain arrives will then arrive by Tuesday. Southerly winds will help usher in more moisture to the area which gives the chance for some showers during the day. Another cold front arrives Wednesday with the chance for some storms before departing by Wednesday night.

- Max Lagano

