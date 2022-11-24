Father of 3 paralyzed after drive-by shooting in Jennings

Jennings, La. (KPLC) - A Jennings man is paralyzed and fighting for his life after being shot on his way to work, KLFY is reporting.

Hoyt LeJeune was on his way to work on Nov. 10 when he was shot on Hwy 26, KLFY reports. Jennings police found him with two gunshot wounds in his back.

Jennings police arrested Wayne Anthony Wyble on counts of attempted first-degree murder and flight from an officer in connection with the shooting, KLFY reports.

As the holidays approach, Hoyt’s brother is rallying to help keep the family afloat.

“One of the bullets entered and severed his spine,” said his brother, Zachary LeJeune. “The other bullet that entered in ricocheted inside his body.”

Hoyt is paralyzed from the waist down. Since the shooting, he had multiple surgeries to repair the injuries, KLFY reports.

Zachary told KLFY he never imagined something hitting so close to home, especially during a time like this. He said his brother and sister-in-law had just bought a home.

“It’s just very bad timing. They just bought and moved into their home, and then this tragedy, you know, took place,” Zachary said.

Zachary said his brother is strong and will pull through for his wife and three boys.

“He’s up and responding to us and we are able to talk to him. So he’s alive and well, it’s just that it’s going to be a long recovery ahead of us,” he said.

