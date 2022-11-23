SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 22, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 22, 2022.

Michael Alan Tingler, 45, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug; contempt of court; bicycle must have reflectors.

Scott Calvin Bombard, 33, Houston, TX: Obstruction of a highway of commerce; resisting a police officer with force; first-offense DWI.

Jamica Draselle Fondel, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph Lamar, 50, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ronald James Plumber, 35, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; contraband in a penal institution.

Raylon Demontre Jenkins Jr., 27, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daniel Jamar Wilfred, 35, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges); resisting an officer; contraband in a penal institution.

Albert Zachary Jenkins, 30, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (5 charges); resisting an officer; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shawna Evette Thomas, 28, Lake Charles: False statements related to gaming.

Larry Jermaine Chatman, 38, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Levander John Hursey II, 68, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Nathan Wayne McDonald, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Kenneth Wayne Darnsteadt, 69, Sulphur: Violations of protective orders.

Brittney Renee Vital, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; must have functional headlamps on a vehicle.

Fahad Ismail Badat, 38, Vinton: Child endangerment.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.