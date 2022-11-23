One person dead following Sulphur hazardous chemical incident

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police Troop D says that one person has died following a hazardous chemical incident at Holeshot Tank Wash in Sulphur.

Trooper Derek Senegal says troopers received a call to investigate the incident around 2 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2022.

State Police HAZMAT team is currently investigating what chemical was in the tanker that was involved in the incident but can confirm that the contents displace oxygen. Trooper Senegal says the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.