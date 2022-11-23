50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

One person dead following Sulphur hazardous chemical incident

One person dead following Sulphur hazardous chemical incident
One person dead following Sulphur hazardous chemical incident(MGN)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police Troop D says that one person has died following a hazardous chemical incident at Holeshot Tank Wash in Sulphur.

Trooper Derek Senegal says troopers received a call to investigate the incident around 2 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2022.

State Police HAZMAT team is currently investigating what chemical was in the tanker that was involved in the incident but can confirm that the contents displace oxygen. Trooper Senegal says the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CPSO searching for missing woman
Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde
Election Day
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Among Louisiana’s nine public health regions, Lake Charles ranks the best when it comes to the...
Louisiana sees recent rise in STI cases
Fong died after her car ran off the road Saturday morning. The car and her body were submerged...
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Latest News

Cypress Cove Elementary students give thanks
Cypress Cove Elementary students give thanks
Cypress Cove Elementary students give thanks
Cypress Cove Elementary students give thanks
Crash on I-10 at Ascension Parish and St. James Parish Parish line
Portion of I-10 to close for removal of 18-wheeler from water
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry
La., Mo. AGs to depose Dr. Fauci Wednesday